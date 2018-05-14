NY Forecast
Updated 8:04 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Low clouds breaking;76;60;SSE;7;59%;64%;8
Binghamton;Warmer;74;60;SSW;6;63%;78%;3
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;67;57;SSW;9;71%;86%;4
Central Park;Warmer;73;63;S;2;65%;65%;3
Dansville;Pleasant and warmer;78;61;SSW;5;54%;82%;7
Dunkirk;Clouds breaking;68;59;SSW;6;71%;81%;5
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;61;56;SSW;5;86%;74%;3
Elmira;Warmer;80;59;SW;5;60%;78%;5
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSW;6;74%;66%;3
Fort Drum;Mainly cloudy;71;57;SSW;10;52%;29%;7
Fulton;Nice with some sun;74;59;S;6;55%;73%;8
Glens Falls;Low clouds breaking;75;56;SSW;7;58%;61%;5
Islip;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SSW;6;82%;58%;3
Ithaca;Warmer with some sun;77;60;SSW;5;60%;84%;4
Jamestown;A t-storm around;71;59;SW;6;69%;78%;5
Massena;Periods of sun;75;54;SW;13;52%;7%;8
Montauk;Low clouds breaking;62;56;SW;3;82%;74%;4
Montgomery;Warmer;75;60;SW;6;68%;63%;4
Monticello;Warmer;72;59;SW;6;75%;63%;3
New York;Warmer;71;63;S;6;72%;65%;3
New York Jfk;Rather cloudy;66;59;S;7;79%;69%;3
New York Lga;Warmer;71;64;S;7;67%;65%;3
Newburgh;Warmer;74;62;S;6;75%;62%;4
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;70;57;SW;8;68%;94%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;74;53;SSW;10;54%;13%;7
Penn (Yan);Pleasant and warmer;77;61;SE;5;54%;80%;7
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;SSW;8;48%;10%;9
Poughkeepsie;Warmer;75;61;S;4;64%;66%;5
Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;SSW;8;56%;83%;7
Rome;Mostly cloudy;75;57;ENE;6;60%;63%;5
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;72;46;SSW;8;50%;14%;7
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;65;58;SSW;6;82%;69%;3
Syracuse;Partly sunny;76;59;SSW;7;58%;74%;6
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;70;54;SSW;9;57%;30%;7
Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;76;63;SW;7;57%;83%;6
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;57;SW;4;74%;70%;3
White Plains;Mainly cloudy;70;60;SSW;5;69%;68%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather