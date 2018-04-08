NY Forecast
Updated 8:03 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
NY Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Inc. clouds;44;29;WSW;7;37%;25%;6
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;39;27;WSW;4;48%;60%;6
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;39;26;E;5;49%;39%;3
Central Park;Inc. clouds;47;37;SW;3;35%;57%;7
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;46;26;N;4;40%;64%;3
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;25;E;6;52%;66%;2
East Hampton;Inc. clouds;44;33;SW;9;36%;27%;7
Elmira;Increasing clouds;46;27;NNW;3;44%;62%;3
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;45;36;SSW;7;40%;50%;7
Fort Drum;Inc. clouds;38;25;SW;7;40%;27%;6
Fulton;Inc. clouds;39;28;W;4;43%;27%;6
Glens Falls;Inc. clouds;44;25;N;6;35%;25%;6
Islip;Inc. clouds;44;36;SSW;7;34%;50%;7
Ithaca;Clouding up;42;26;NNW;4;50%;59%;5
Jamestown;Some afternoon snow;38;23;SW;4;55%;80%;2
Massena;Inc. clouds;41;25;SW;8;41%;24%;6
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;45;35;SW;6;41%;27%;5
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;48;31;SW;5;37%;57%;6
Monticello;Inc. clouds;43;28;NNE;5;43%;58%;6
New York;Inc. clouds;47;37;S;6;28%;57%;6
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;45;37;SW;9;39%;58%;6
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;47;37;SW;8;35%;57%;7
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;47;31;SSE;5;41%;57%;6
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;25;ESE;5;47%;39%;3
Ogdensburg;Inc. clouds;42;24;SW;6;42%;25%;6
Penn (Yan);Clouding up, chilly;42;27;W;2;43%;61%;4
Plattsburgh;Inc. clouds;41;25;WSW;7;35%;15%;5
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;48;31;S;3;36%;56%;6
Rochester;Clouding up;40;27;ESE;5;47%;34%;3
Rome;Not as cold;41;26;NW;6;43%;27%;6
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;36;17;W;5;43%;17%;6
Shirley;Inc. clouds;45;33;SSW;7;35%;57%;7
Syracuse;Not as cold;41;27;WSW;5;48%;27%;5
Watertown;Inc. clouds;37;25;SW;6;48%;27%;6
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;25;NW;4;48%;69%;3
Westhampton Beach;Inc. clouds;45;28;SSW;8;39%;52%;7
White Plains;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSW;7;37%;59%;7
