NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;66;S;6;100%

Binghamton;Cloudy;60;NW;16;92%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;54;W;13;88%

Central Park;Showers;69;Calm;5;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;58;N;3;77%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;12;89%

East Hampton;Showers;65;S;3;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;60;WNW;8;80%

Farmingdale;Fog;67;S;8;100%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SW;10;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;56;W;15;89%

Glens Falls;Rain;63;NW;3;100%

Islip;Fog;66;S;8;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;57;W;12;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;12;86%

Massena;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;64;N;5;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;68;SW;5;100%

Monticello;Cloudy;62;W;6;100%

New York;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

New York Jfk;Fog;68;S;12;100%

New York Lga;Showers;68;SSW;6;96%

Newburgh;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;54;W;15;86%

Ogdensburg;Showers;66;SSW;8;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;58;WSW;15;80%

Plattsburgh;Rain;61;SSE;9;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;94%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;58;W;20;83%

Rome;Cloudy;58;W;18;93%

Saranac Lake;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Rain;69;S;7;92%

Syracuse;Cloudy;60;WSW;18;89%

Watertown;Showers;53;SW;16;100%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;51;WNW;20;100%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;68;S;8;96%

White Plains;Fog;66;ESE;5;100%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather