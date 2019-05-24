NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;61;W;8;88%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;14;74%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;55;WNW;12;73%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;W;8;86%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;13;61%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;55;WNW;10;73%

East Hampton;Showers;60;W;5;95%

Elmira;Clear;66;NW;10;53%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;6;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;W;8;74%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;59;W;15;61%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;60;S;12;83%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;9;91%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;10;69%

Jamestown;Clear;55;NW;9;71%

Massena;Cloudy;62;W;15;69%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;10;89%

Montgomery;Clear;63;SW;6;96%

Monticello;Clear;60;W;9;93%

New York;Partly cloudy;69;SW;10;86%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;18;89%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;W;13;75%

Newburgh;Clear;64;WNW;7;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;56;WNW;13;73%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;9;76%

Penn (Yan);Clear;61;N;7;62%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;69%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;SSE;3;92%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;12;55%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;60;W;9;74%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;W;9;86%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;7;86%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;61;W;15;64%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;9;79%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;57;NW;13;68%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;10;93%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;67;W;8;93%

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather