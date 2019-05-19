NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;55;E;3;72%
Binghamton;Clear;55;SSE;5;56%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;61;SE;7;82%
Central Park;Clear;60;Calm;0;59%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;60;SE;9;66%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;66;S;11;80%
East Hampton;Clear;51;SSE;3;89%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;76%
Farmingdale;Clear;56;SW;5;74%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;54;ESE;7;74%
Fulton;Cloudy;57;ESE;3;38%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;64%
Islip;Clear;56;SW;6;84%
Ithaca;Clear;60;ESE;6;51%
Jamestown;Thunderstorms;64;SSW;9;87%
Massena;Showers;52;ENE;3;80%
Montauk;Clear;54;SSW;5;86%
Montgomery;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%
Monticello;Clear;54;NNE;3;72%
New York;Clear;60;Calm;0;59%
New York Jfk;Clear;56;SSW;9;93%
New York Lga;Clear;60;S;7;64%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;59;N;5;71%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;52;ESE;7;85%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;76%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;55;SSW;7;66%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;76%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;70%
Rochester;Cloudy;58;SE;3;55%
Rome;Cloudy;54;E;5;61%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;48;NE;3;73%
Shirley;Clear;55;S;5;74%
Syracuse;Cloudy;57;E;7;54%
Watertown;Cloudy;54;NE;6;77%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;63;S;9;83%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;53;SSW;5;76%
White Plains;Clear;54;SSE;3;74%
