NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;65;S;16;97%

Binghamton;Cloudy;59;S;5;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;NE;11;92%

Central Park;Cloudy;61;N;3;97%

Dansville;Cloudy;42;NW;13;91%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;NNE;12;85%

East Hampton;Showers;56;S;10;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;48;E;10;89%

Farmingdale;Rain;58;SSW;16;96%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;40;NE;14;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;45;WNW;5;85%

Glens Falls;Rain;46;NE;5;92%

Islip;Cloudy;59;SSW;17;94%

Ithaca;Showers;43;WNW;6;100%

Jamestown;Showers;41;NNE;6;100%

Massena;Showers;42;NE;14;88%

Montauk;Cloudy;56;S;13;96%

Montgomery;Rain;67;S;10;90%

Monticello;Cloudy;62;SSW;15;98%

New York;Cloudy;64;N;3;92%

New York Jfk;Showers;57;S;15;100%

New York Lga;Showers;63;S;6;93%

Newburgh;Showers;68;SSW;12;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;43;NNE;12;84%

Ogdensburg;Showers;41;NE;12;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;42;NW;9;91%

Plattsburgh;Showers;43;N;9;92%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;68;S;12;87%

Rochester;Cloudy;41;NE;13;88%

Rome;Showers;60;W;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Showers;40;NE;14;96%

Shirley;Showers;59;S;17;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;48;W;8;89%

Watertown;Cloudy;42;NE;17;95%

Wellsville;Fog;42;NNE;8;100%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;58;SSW;15;96%

White Plains;Showers;60;S;16;96%

_____

