NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;65;S;16;97%
Binghamton;Cloudy;59;S;5;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;42;NE;11;92%
Central Park;Cloudy;61;N;3;97%
Dansville;Cloudy;42;NW;13;91%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;NNE;12;85%
East Hampton;Showers;56;S;10;98%
Elmira;Cloudy;48;E;10;89%
Farmingdale;Rain;58;SSW;16;96%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;40;NE;14;93%
Fulton;Cloudy;45;WNW;5;85%
Glens Falls;Rain;46;NE;5;92%
Islip;Cloudy;59;SSW;17;94%
Ithaca;Showers;43;WNW;6;100%
Jamestown;Showers;41;NNE;6;100%
Massena;Showers;42;NE;14;88%
Montauk;Cloudy;56;S;13;96%
Montgomery;Rain;67;S;10;90%
Monticello;Cloudy;62;SSW;15;98%
New York;Cloudy;64;N;3;92%
New York Jfk;Showers;57;S;15;100%
New York Lga;Showers;63;S;6;93%
Newburgh;Showers;68;SSW;12;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;43;NNE;12;84%
Ogdensburg;Showers;41;NE;12;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;42;NW;9;91%
Plattsburgh;Showers;43;N;9;92%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;68;S;12;87%
Rochester;Cloudy;41;NE;13;88%
Rome;Showers;60;W;3;92%
Saranac Lake;Showers;40;NE;14;96%
Shirley;Showers;59;S;17;96%
Syracuse;Cloudy;48;W;8;89%
Watertown;Cloudy;42;NE;17;95%
Wellsville;Fog;42;NNE;8;100%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;58;SSW;15;96%
White Plains;Showers;60;S;16;96%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather