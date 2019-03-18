NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, March 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;24;W;3;69%
Binghamton;Clear;22;WSW;2;74%
Buffalo;Clear;25;SW;5;69%
Central Park;Clear;33;NE;7;39%
Dansville;Clear;26;N;2;66%
Dunkirk;Clear;23;S;3;73%
East Hampton;Clear;31;NW;10;45%
Elmira;Clear;22;WSW;2;69%
Farmingdale;Clear;33;N;9;43%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;25;N;7;69%
Fulton;Cloudy;29;W;10;80%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;27;SW;7;54%
Islip;Clear;32;N;8;50%
Ithaca;Clear;18;Calm;0;80%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;1;60%
Massena;Clear;24;W;6;58%
Montauk;Clear;32;NNW;15;45%
Montgomery;Clear;24;WSW;2;71%
Monticello;Clear;20;W;5;73%
New York;Clear;35;NE;7;42%
New York Jfk;Clear;33;N;9;43%
New York Lga;Clear;34;N;10;40%
Newburgh;Clear;25;N;5;50%
Niagara Falls;Clear;26;SW;5;79%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;19;WNW;5;73%
Penn (Yan);Clear;28;SW;6;61%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;25;NW;5;64%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;N;2;59%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;28;WSW;7;58%
Rome;Cloudy;27;W;7;94%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;N;6;80%
Shirley;Clear;31;N;7;47%
Syracuse;Snow;30;NW;10;67%
Watertown;Mostly clear;25;W;8;74%
Wellsville;Clear;20;W;5;57%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;31;N;8;44%
White Plains;Clear;29;NW;9;48%
