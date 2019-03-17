NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, March 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;30;W;11;71%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;26;NW;12;71%

Buffalo;Clear;25;W;12;80%

Central Park;Clear;38;WNW;9;29%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;12;58%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;25;WSW;9;90%

East Hampton;Clear;35;WNW;11;49%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;30;W;10;69%

Farmingdale;Clear;36;NW;9;35%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;26;W;7;54%

Fulton;Flurries;29;W;18;66%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;30;WNW;16;47%

Islip;Mostly clear;36;NW;12;47%

Ithaca;Clear;24;WNW;12;88%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;12;77%

Massena;Cloudy;24;WNW;12;62%

Montauk;Clear;38;WNW;12;48%

Montgomery;Cloudy;32;WNW;8;49%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;26;WNW;13;68%

New York;Clear;38;WNW;9;29%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;38;WNW;20;31%

New York Lga;Clear;37;NW;18;35%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;32;W;12;55%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;26;WNW;14;75%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;23;NW;10;59%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;27;W;9;66%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;26;WNW;10;65%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;33;W;12;54%

Rochester;Snow;27;WNW;9;84%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;29;W;15;58%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;Calm;10;80%

Shirley;Mostly clear;36;NW;9;43%

Syracuse;Flurries;27;WSW;12;84%

Watertown;Cloudy;28;W;12;63%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;14;84%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;36;NW;12;40%

White Plains;Clear;34;NW;14;41%

