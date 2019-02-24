NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;44;SSE;7;83%

Binghamton;Cloudy;40;SSW;7;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;37;WSW;31;73%

Central Park;Showers;47;S;8;86%

Dansville;Showers;41;WNW;11;79%

Dunkirk;Flurries;38;WSW;28;72%

East Hampton;Showers;42;SW;11;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;48;WSW;13;70%

Farmingdale;Showers;42;SW;12;95%

Fort Drum;Rain;40;SSE;19;86%

Fulton;Showers;40;W;21;79%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;37;E;5;95%

Islip;Showers;45;SW;10;89%

Ithaca;Cloudy;46;S;13;82%

Jamestown;Cloudy;32;WSW;29;85%

Massena;Showers;41;E;8;95%

Montauk;Cloudy;43;SW;10;100%

Montgomery;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Fog;44;SSE;6;78%

New York;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;86%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;SW;8;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;47;SW;9;86%

Newburgh;Fog;41;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;WSW;34;70%

Ogdensburg;Showers;43;S;8;87%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;WNW;10;78%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;SSE;18;89%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;42;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;39;W;32;64%

Rome;Showers;42;ESE;12;81%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;41;S;12;82%

Shirley;Showers;42;SSW;10;95%

Syracuse;Showers;47;S;14;78%

Watertown;Showers;44;SSW;13;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;40;WSW;17;86%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;42;SW;8;95%

White Plains;Fog;43;SW;6;100%

_____

