NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Flurries;25;N;9;72%

Binghamton;Flurries;17;NW;14;80%

Buffalo;Cloudy;20;WNW;10;78%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;17;52%

Dansville;Cloudy;23;NNW;12;72%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;21;W;9;80%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;9;85%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;26;NW;10;55%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;38;WNW;14;54%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;18;NNW;7;50%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;20;NW;9;67%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;19;NE;10;67%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;15;63%

Ithaca;Flurries;18;NW;10;88%

Jamestown;Cloudy;18;WNW;12;85%

Massena;Clear;19;W;9;45%

Montauk;Mostly clear;36;WNW;9;85%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;17;60%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;17;73%

New York;Mostly cloudy;37;N;12;52%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;39;W;26;54%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;26;54%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;28;WNW;16;74%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;20;WNW;11;70%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;18;NNW;8;41%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;24;WNW;8;77%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;13;NE;9;61%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;30;WNW;5;79%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;13;65%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;10;62%

Saranac Lake;Clear;12;WNW;5;67%

Shirley;Cloudy;39;WNW;13;59%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;13;70%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;20;NW;6;49%

Wellsville;Cloudy;19;NW;15;80%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;37;NW;17;72%

White Plains;Mostly clear;34;NW;16;58%

_____

