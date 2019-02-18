NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Flurries;25;N;9;72%
Binghamton;Flurries;17;NW;14;80%
Buffalo;Cloudy;20;WNW;10;78%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;17;52%
Dansville;Cloudy;23;NNW;12;72%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;21;W;9;80%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;9;85%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;26;NW;10;55%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;38;WNW;14;54%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;18;NNW;7;50%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;20;NW;9;67%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;19;NE;10;67%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;15;63%
Ithaca;Flurries;18;NW;10;88%
Jamestown;Cloudy;18;WNW;12;85%
Massena;Clear;19;W;9;45%
Montauk;Mostly clear;36;WNW;9;85%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;17;60%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;17;73%
New York;Mostly cloudy;37;N;12;52%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;39;W;26;54%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;26;54%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;28;WNW;16;74%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;20;WNW;11;70%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;18;NNW;8;41%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;24;WNW;8;77%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;13;NE;9;61%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;30;WNW;5;79%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;13;65%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;10;62%
Saranac Lake;Clear;12;WNW;5;67%
Shirley;Cloudy;39;WNW;13;59%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;13;70%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;20;NW;6;49%
Wellsville;Cloudy;19;NW;15;80%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;37;NW;17;72%
White Plains;Mostly clear;34;NW;16;58%
_____
