NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EST Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;53;SSE;6;51%

Binghamton;Sunny;51;SW;8;56%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;9;61%

Central Park;Sunny;56;SSE;5;45%

Dansville;Sunny;62;S;8;44%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;57;S;11;58%

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;50;SW;6;71%

Elmira;Partly sunny;54;Calm;1;58%

Farmingdale;Sunny;51;S;7;60%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;7;92%

Fulton;Sunny;54;S;5;51%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;S;10;65%

Islip;Sunny;50;S;5;63%

Ithaca;Sunny;57;SSW;7;51%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;54;S;8;56%

Massena;Showers;26;Calm;1;95%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;44;NW;5;66%

Montgomery;Sunny;51;S;4;57%

Monticello;Sunny;54;S;3;49%

New York;Sunny;53;NNW;5;50%

New York Jfk;Sunny;46;S;5;69%

New York Lga;Sunny;54;SSE;5;48%

Newburgh;Sunny;53;W;5;59%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;55;SSW;12;59%

Ogdensburg;Showers;37;NNE;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;56;S;11;54%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;N;9;88%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;52;WSW;4;57%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;56;SW;9;56%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;48;SE;6;67%

Saranac Lake;Showers;40;SW;6;99%

Shirley;Sunny;50;S;4;64%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;56;S;6;55%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;3;88%

Wellsville;Sunny;55;SW;9;56%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;50;SSW;7;72%

White Plains;Sunny;51;W;4;57%

_____

