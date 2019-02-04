NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EST Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;53;SSE;6;51%
Binghamton;Sunny;51;SW;8;56%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;9;61%
Central Park;Sunny;56;SSE;5;45%
Dansville;Sunny;62;S;8;44%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;57;S;11;58%
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;50;SW;6;71%
Elmira;Partly sunny;54;Calm;1;58%
Farmingdale;Sunny;51;S;7;60%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;7;92%
Fulton;Sunny;54;S;5;51%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;S;10;65%
Islip;Sunny;50;S;5;63%
Ithaca;Sunny;57;SSW;7;51%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;54;S;8;56%
Massena;Showers;26;Calm;1;95%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;44;NW;5;66%
Montgomery;Sunny;51;S;4;57%
Monticello;Sunny;54;S;3;49%
New York;Sunny;53;NNW;5;50%
New York Jfk;Sunny;46;S;5;69%
New York Lga;Sunny;54;SSE;5;48%
Newburgh;Sunny;53;W;5;59%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;55;SSW;12;59%
Ogdensburg;Showers;37;NNE;3;93%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;56;S;11;54%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;N;9;88%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;52;WSW;4;57%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;56;SW;9;56%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;48;SE;6;67%
Saranac Lake;Showers;40;SW;6;99%
Shirley;Sunny;50;S;4;64%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;56;S;6;55%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;3;88%
Wellsville;Sunny;55;SW;9;56%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;50;SSW;7;72%
White Plains;Sunny;51;W;4;57%
_____
