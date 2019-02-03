NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;27;NW;6;97%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;88%
Buffalo;Showers;33;WSW;7;94%
Central Park;Clear;34;WSW;9;63%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;36;S;5;78%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;S;9;92%
East Hampton;Clear;31;W;5;75%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%
Farmingdale;Clear;30;SW;6;71%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;92%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;76%
Islip;Clear;29;SW;8;85%
Ithaca;Showers;34;S;2;93%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;9;86%
Massena;Cloudy;14;Calm;0;95%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;34;W;6;72%
Montgomery;Cloudy;23;SW;7;84%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;25;W;6;90%
New York;Clear;34;W;9;63%
New York Jfk;Clear;29;SW;16;81%
New York Lga;Clear;34;SSW;8;61%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;28;W;5;80%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;6;94%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;NE;0;92%
Penn (Yan);Showers;33;Calm;0;100%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;20;Calm;1;86%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;32;SW;7;65%
Rochester;Showers;33;SE;6;100%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;1;96%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;N;2;91%
Shirley;Clear;30;WSW;6;71%
Syracuse;Ice;29;Calm;0;95%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;94%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;9;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%
White Plains;Clear;30;Calm;0;69%
_____
