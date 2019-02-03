NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;27;NW;6;97%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;88%

Buffalo;Showers;33;WSW;7;94%

Central Park;Clear;34;WSW;9;63%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;36;S;5;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;S;9;92%

East Hampton;Clear;31;W;5;75%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%

Farmingdale;Clear;30;SW;6;71%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;92%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;76%

Islip;Clear;29;SW;8;85%

Ithaca;Showers;34;S;2;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;9;86%

Massena;Cloudy;14;Calm;0;95%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;34;W;6;72%

Montgomery;Cloudy;23;SW;7;84%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;25;W;6;90%

New York;Clear;34;W;9;63%

New York Jfk;Clear;29;SW;16;81%

New York Lga;Clear;34;SSW;8;61%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;28;W;5;80%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;6;94%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;NE;0;92%

Penn (Yan);Showers;33;Calm;0;100%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;20;Calm;1;86%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;32;SW;7;65%

Rochester;Showers;33;SE;6;100%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;1;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;N;2;91%

Shirley;Clear;30;WSW;6;71%

Syracuse;Ice;29;Calm;0;95%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;94%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;9;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%

White Plains;Clear;30;Calm;0;69%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather