NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Sunday, January 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;17;N;2;65%

Binghamton;Cloudy;22;SSE;13;65%

Buffalo;Cloudy;27;SSW;13;93%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;3;69%

Dansville;Flurries;27;SSE;14;78%

Dunkirk;Snow;28;SSW;16;86%

East Hampton;Clear;24;ESE;2;80%

Elmira;Cloudy;28;N;5;63%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;25;E;3;78%

Fort Drum;Flurries;17;SE;17;79%

Fulton;Flurries;25;SE;8;60%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;11;Calm;0;83%

Islip;Mostly clear;30;E;5;72%

Ithaca;Flurries;25;SSE;15;66%

Jamestown;Flurries;25;SSW;14;92%

Massena;Cloudy;1;ENE;6;91%

Montauk;Clear;31;ESE;3;58%

Montgomery;Cloudy;18;Calm;1;86%

Monticello;Cloudy;19;NE;4;73%

New York;Cloudy;35;Calm;3;69%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;34;SE;8;85%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;31;ESE;6;72%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;25;N;5;86%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;25;SSW;14;100%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;SE;5;85%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;26;S;16;71%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;1;Calm;0;83%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;73%

Rochester;Flurries;27;S;14;78%

Rome;Cloudy;20;ESE;13;74%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;-3;Calm;0;86%

Shirley;Clear;23;ESE;3;80%

Syracuse;Flurries;25;ESE;13;62%

Watertown;Snow;25;SSE;12;75%

Wellsville;Flurries;22;S;13;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;31;ESE;8;72%

White Plains;Clear;25;E;5;74%

