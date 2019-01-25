NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Friday, January 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;26;NNW;8;91%
Binghamton;Flurries;24;WSW;7;80%
Buffalo;Snow;24;W;16;92%
Central Park;Cloudy;34;WNW;14;58%
Dansville;Cloudy;27;SSW;7;63%
Dunkirk;Flurries;22;WSW;17;89%
East Hampton;Clear;32;W;10;70%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;28;WSW;14;55%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;66%
Fort Drum;Snow;23;SSW;4;92%
Fulton;Cloudy;29;SW;10;66%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;7;61%
Islip;Mostly clear;30;SW;9;80%
Ithaca;Cloudy;25;N;6;91%
Jamestown;Cloudy;19;WSW;20;85%
Massena;Flurries;18;SW;5;73%
Montauk;Clear;34;W;10;66%
Montgomery;Cloudy;32;WNW;9;58%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;25;SSW;11;83%
New York;Cloudy;34;W;7;58%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;34;W;10;61%
New York Lga;Cloudy;35;WNW;14;56%
Newburgh;Cloudy;30;WNW;14;74%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;22;WSW;18;85%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;Calm;1;79%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;27;SW;12;60%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;3;71%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;13;54%
Rochester;Flurries;27;WSW;12;81%
Rome;Cloudy;28;WSW;7;79%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;SW;6;91%
Shirley;Clear;31;WNW;8;63%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;8;77%
Watertown;Flurries;25;N;5;98%
Wellsville;Flurries;22;WSW;10;81%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;26;WSW;6;74%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;12;61%
_____
