NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;26;NNW;8;91%

Binghamton;Flurries;24;WSW;7;80%

Buffalo;Snow;24;W;16;92%

Central Park;Cloudy;34;WNW;14;58%

Dansville;Cloudy;27;SSW;7;63%

Dunkirk;Flurries;22;WSW;17;89%

East Hampton;Clear;32;W;10;70%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;28;WSW;14;55%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;66%

Fort Drum;Snow;23;SSW;4;92%

Fulton;Cloudy;29;SW;10;66%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;7;61%

Islip;Mostly clear;30;SW;9;80%

Ithaca;Cloudy;25;N;6;91%

Jamestown;Cloudy;19;WSW;20;85%

Massena;Flurries;18;SW;5;73%

Montauk;Clear;34;W;10;66%

Montgomery;Cloudy;32;WNW;9;58%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;25;SSW;11;83%

New York;Cloudy;34;W;7;58%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;34;W;10;61%

New York Lga;Cloudy;35;WNW;14;56%

Newburgh;Cloudy;30;WNW;14;74%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;22;WSW;18;85%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;Calm;1;79%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;27;SW;12;60%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;3;71%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;13;54%

Rochester;Flurries;27;WSW;12;81%

Rome;Cloudy;28;WSW;7;79%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;SW;6;91%

Shirley;Clear;31;WNW;8;63%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;8;77%

Watertown;Flurries;25;N;5;98%

Wellsville;Flurries;22;WSW;10;81%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;26;WSW;6;74%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;12;61%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather