NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;-3;NNW;9;75%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;5;NNW;13;83%
Buffalo;Clear;2;NNE;4;81%
Central Park;Clear;15;WNW;12;53%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;9;Calm;0;70%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;5;N;3;81%
East Hampton;Clear;13;NW;8;55%
Elmira;Clear;-7;W;5;82%
Farmingdale;Clear;14;WNW;13;56%
Fort Drum;Clear;-13;S;5;70%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;0;Calm;0;72%
Glens Falls;Clear;-11;Calm;0;70%
Islip;Clear;15;WNW;12;65%
Ithaca;Cloudy;9;NNW;7;85%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;5;WSW;6;91%
Massena;Clear;-11;SW;7;78%
Montauk;Clear;14;NNW;15;56%
Montgomery;Clear;10;SSW;7;58%
Monticello;Clear;2;WNW;10;84%
New York;Clear;15;NW;11;53%
New York Jfk;Clear;15;WNW;21;55%
New York Lga;Clear;16;W;12;53%
Newburgh;Clear;9;W;12;72%
Niagara Falls;Clear;1;WNW;4;97%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-24;S;1;69%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;6;Calm;0;79%
Plattsburgh;Clear;-9;Calm;0;71%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;1;ESE;3;72%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;9;W;5;87%
Rome;Clear;-19;Calm;0;81%
Saranac Lake;Clear;-25;Calm;0;73%
Shirley;Clear;14;WNW;14;56%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;-4;Calm;0;82%
Watertown;Clear;-25;E;5;81%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;0;Calm;0;87%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;14;NW;13;51%
White Plains;Clear;12;W;10;55%
