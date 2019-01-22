NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;-3;NNW;9;75%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;5;NNW;13;83%

Buffalo;Clear;2;NNE;4;81%

Central Park;Clear;15;WNW;12;53%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;9;Calm;0;70%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;5;N;3;81%

East Hampton;Clear;13;NW;8;55%

Elmira;Clear;-7;W;5;82%

Farmingdale;Clear;14;WNW;13;56%

Fort Drum;Clear;-13;S;5;70%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;0;Calm;0;72%

Glens Falls;Clear;-11;Calm;0;70%

Islip;Clear;15;WNW;12;65%

Ithaca;Cloudy;9;NNW;7;85%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;5;WSW;6;91%

Massena;Clear;-11;SW;7;78%

Montauk;Clear;14;NNW;15;56%

Montgomery;Clear;10;SSW;7;58%

Monticello;Clear;2;WNW;10;84%

New York;Clear;15;NW;11;53%

New York Jfk;Clear;15;WNW;21;55%

New York Lga;Clear;16;W;12;53%

Newburgh;Clear;9;W;12;72%

Niagara Falls;Clear;1;WNW;4;97%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-24;S;1;69%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;6;Calm;0;79%

Plattsburgh;Clear;-9;Calm;0;71%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;1;ESE;3;72%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;9;W;5;87%

Rome;Clear;-19;Calm;0;81%

Saranac Lake;Clear;-25;Calm;0;73%

Shirley;Clear;14;WNW;14;56%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;-4;Calm;0;82%

Watertown;Clear;-25;E;5;81%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;0;Calm;0;87%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;14;NW;13;51%

White Plains;Clear;12;W;10;55%

