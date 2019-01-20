NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EST Sunday, January 20, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;18;NNE;9;89%

Binghamton;Cloudy;7;NW;17;79%

Buffalo;Cloudy;9;NNW;13;86%

Central Park;Cloudy;38;ESE;9;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;9;NNW;14;73%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;10;NNW;15;80%

East Hampton;Showers;46;ESE;10;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;12;NW;16;61%

Farmingdale;Fog;49;S;21;100%

Fort Drum;Flurries;0;NNE;16;71%

Fulton;Cloudy;4;N;20;73%

Glens Falls;Snow;14;N;14;84%

Islip;Fog;44;SE;11;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;8;WNW;22;83%

Jamestown;Cloudy;9;NNW;16;78%

Massena;Flurries;1;NNE;20;79%

Montauk;Rain;42;ENE;6;100%

Montgomery;Showers;30;ENE;5;92%

Monticello;Cloudy;29;NW;10;95%

New York;Cloudy;38;WNW;10;96%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;47;WNW;25;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;39;NW;17;92%

Newburgh;Showers;20;N;12;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;9;NNW;16;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;1;N;13;77%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;9;NW;15;70%

Plattsburgh;Snow;3;NNW;14;86%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;31;N;7;85%

Rochester;Cloudy;9;N;15;79%

Rome;Cloudy;5;W;12;83%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;6;ENE;3;87%

Shirley;Cloudy;49;SSE;9;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;4;WNW;16;80%

Watertown;Cloudy;2;NNE;15;79%

Wellsville;Cloudy;5;NNW;14;79%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;46;ESE;12;92%

White Plains;Showers;35;NW;21;95%

