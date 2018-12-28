NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, December 28, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;32;SSE;11;83%

Binghamton;Cloudy;34;S;15;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;44;S;15;94%

Central Park;Cloudy;44;SE;8;76%

Dansville;Showers;46;S;23;65%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;44;S;25;90%

East Hampton;Cloudy;42;SE;11;76%

Elmira;Showers;42;SSW;13;72%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;43;SE;13;79%

Fort Drum;Ice;35;SE;24;86%

Fulton;Showers;36;ESE;9;81%

Glens Falls;Ice;26;Calm;0;77%

Islip;Cloudy;41;SE;10;90%

Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;22;86%

Jamestown;Cloudy;41;S;14;92%

Massena;Ice;22;ENE;15;84%

Montauk;Cloudy;41;SSE;8;75%

Montgomery;Showers;37;S;6;85%

Monticello;Snow;30;ESE;9;93%

New York;Cloudy;44;SE;8;76%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;SE;13;85%

New York Lga;Cloudy;44;SE;9;73%

Newburgh;Showers;37;SSE;13;86%

Niagara Falls;Showers;43;SSW;15;93%

Ogdensburg;Sleet;22;ESE;11;87%

Penn (Yan);Showers;42;S;20;76%

Plattsburgh;Flurries;31;SSE;17;53%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;N;5;69%

Rochester;Showers;46;SSW;18;73%

Rome;Showers;32;ESE;10;95%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;24;N;3;88%

Shirley;Cloudy;43;SSE;13;70%

Syracuse;Showers;39;SSE;18;79%

Watertown;Showers;39;S;20;88%

Wellsville;Showers;38;S;20;96%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;43;SE;9;73%

White Plains;Cloudy;38;ESE;8;75%

