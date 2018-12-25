NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;30;WNW;9;96%
Binghamton;Cloudy;28;NW;10;81%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;8;87%
Central Park;Clear;35;WNW;9;56%
Dansville;Flurries;32;NNW;7;78%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;WNW;9;81%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;36;WNW;5;65%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;33;W;8;66%
Farmingdale;Clear;34;W;10;61%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;79%
Fulton;Cloudy;26;N;6;81%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;27;ENE;5;81%
Islip;Clear;33;W;9;75%
Ithaca;Cloudy;30;WNW;12;86%
Jamestown;Cloudy;26;W;8;84%
Massena;Clear;3;W;5;91%
Montauk;Clear;38;WNW;9;77%
Montgomery;Cloudy;32;SW;5;69%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;10;86%
New York;Clear;35;W;7;56%
New York Jfk;Clear;35;W;9;64%
New York Lga;Clear;36;WNW;12;54%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;W;12;69%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;8;94%
Ogdensburg;Clear;14;W;5;85%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;31;WNW;6;78%
Plattsburgh;Clear;14;Calm;0;91%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;35;WSW;6;61%
Rochester;Cloudy;32;WNW;5;88%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;5;92%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;15;WSW;6;87%
Shirley;Clear;34;WNW;9;63%
Syracuse;Cloudy;25;N;7;92%
Watertown;Cloudy;21;NNE;5;80%
Wellsville;Cloudy;25;W;9;92%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;27;W;5;81%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;3;66%
