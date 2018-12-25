NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;30;WNW;9;96%

Binghamton;Cloudy;28;NW;10;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;8;87%

Central Park;Clear;35;WNW;9;56%

Dansville;Flurries;32;NNW;7;78%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;WNW;9;81%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;36;WNW;5;65%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;33;W;8;66%

Farmingdale;Clear;34;W;10;61%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;79%

Fulton;Cloudy;26;N;6;81%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;27;ENE;5;81%

Islip;Clear;33;W;9;75%

Ithaca;Cloudy;30;WNW;12;86%

Jamestown;Cloudy;26;W;8;84%

Massena;Clear;3;W;5;91%

Montauk;Clear;38;WNW;9;77%

Montgomery;Cloudy;32;SW;5;69%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;10;86%

New York;Clear;35;W;7;56%

New York Jfk;Clear;35;W;9;64%

New York Lga;Clear;36;WNW;12;54%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;W;12;69%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;8;94%

Ogdensburg;Clear;14;W;5;85%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;31;WNW;6;78%

Plattsburgh;Clear;14;Calm;0;91%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;35;WSW;6;61%

Rochester;Cloudy;32;WNW;5;88%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;5;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;15;WSW;6;87%

Shirley;Clear;34;WNW;9;63%

Syracuse;Cloudy;25;N;7;92%

Watertown;Cloudy;21;NNE;5;80%

Wellsville;Cloudy;25;W;9;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;27;W;5;81%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;3;66%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather