NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EST Sunday, December 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;30;WNW;10;73%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;27;NW;7;81%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;3;78%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;36;NW;9;56%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;75%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;SSW;4;83%
East Hampton;Clear;33;WNW;5;62%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%
Farmingdale;Clear;36;NW;10;56%
Fort Drum;Clear;15;W;6;82%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;27;N;5;74%
Glens Falls;Clear;28;WNW;7;58%
Islip;Mostly clear;33;NW;9;73%
Ithaca;Cloudy;27;NNW;3;86%
Jamestown;Cloudy;27;SW;7;88%
Massena;Clear;14;WSW;6;80%
Montauk;Clear;37;WNW;12;59%
Montgomery;Cloudy;34;NW;9;61%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;26;WNW;11;81%
New York;Mostly clear;36;W;5;56%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;37;NW;13;59%
New York Lga;Cloudy;37;NNW;13;59%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;15;69%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;29;SSE;5;81%
Ogdensburg;Clear;14;W;7;83%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;29;NW;3;78%
Plattsburgh;Clear;18;N;3;67%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;31;WNW;5;61%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;75%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;25;W;6;84%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;14;WSW;8;91%
Shirley;Clear;34;NW;8;63%
Syracuse;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;87%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;27;W;6;92%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;29;Calm;0;74%
White Plains;Mostly clear;34;NW;12;58%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather