NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Friday, December 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;42;S;7;82%

Binghamton;Cloudy;41;S;9;82%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;6;75%

Central Park;Showers;50;SE;6;82%

Dansville;Cloudy;49;SSE;9;54%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;45;S;8;67%

East Hampton;Cloudy;46;N;3;91%

Elmira;Cloudy;46;SSW;6;65%

Farmingdale;Showers;48;SE;8;86%

Fort Drum;Showers;39;S;12;86%

Fulton;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;72%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;42;SSW;12;76%

Islip;Showers;48;SE;4;85%

Ithaca;Cloudy;44;S;13;73%

Jamestown;Cloudy;45;S;5;62%

Massena;Rain;36;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%

Monticello;Fog;38;NE;4;85%

New York;Showers;50;S;6;82%

New York Jfk;Showers;49;ESE;9;92%

New York Lga;Showers;51;N;7;79%

Newburgh;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;6;85%

Ogdensburg;Rain;40;SSE;5;92%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;47;S;12;63%

Plattsburgh;Showers;39;S;12;79%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;5;67%

Rome;Cloudy;41;ESE;6;82%

Saranac Lake;Snow;36;SSW;15;92%

Shirley;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Syracuse;Cloudy;46;S;8;67%

Watertown;Showers;42;S;7;82%

Wellsville;Cloudy;40;S;6;79%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;47;SE;5;83%

White Plains;Showers;43;E;5;85%

