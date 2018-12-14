NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Friday, December 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;42;S;7;82%
Binghamton;Cloudy;41;S;9;82%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;6;75%
Central Park;Showers;50;SE;6;82%
Dansville;Cloudy;49;SSE;9;54%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;45;S;8;67%
East Hampton;Cloudy;46;N;3;91%
Elmira;Cloudy;46;SSW;6;65%
Farmingdale;Showers;48;SE;8;86%
Fort Drum;Showers;39;S;12;86%
Fulton;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;72%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;42;SSW;12;76%
Islip;Showers;48;SE;4;85%
Ithaca;Cloudy;44;S;13;73%
Jamestown;Cloudy;45;S;5;62%
Massena;Rain;36;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%
Monticello;Fog;38;NE;4;85%
New York;Showers;50;S;6;82%
New York Jfk;Showers;49;ESE;9;92%
New York Lga;Showers;51;N;7;79%
Newburgh;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;6;85%
Ogdensburg;Rain;40;SSE;5;92%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;47;S;12;63%
Plattsburgh;Showers;39;S;12;79%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;5;67%
Rome;Cloudy;41;ESE;6;82%
Saranac Lake;Snow;36;SSW;15;92%
Shirley;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Syracuse;Cloudy;46;S;8;67%
Watertown;Showers;42;S;7;82%
Wellsville;Cloudy;40;S;6;79%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;47;SE;5;83%
White Plains;Showers;43;E;5;85%
_____
