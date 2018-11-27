NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;40;NNW;9;80%
Binghamton;Snow;32;W;6;100%
Buffalo;Showers;37;WNW;11;85%
Central Park;Cloudy;42;WNW;10;88%
Dansville;Cloudy;38;SSE;6;82%
Dunkirk;Snow;36;W;16;86%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;97%
Elmira;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;47;W;12;92%
Fort Drum;Showers;36;E;7;100%
Fulton;Showers;37;SE;7;85%
Glens Falls;Showers;34;N;8;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;11;100%
Ithaca;Flurries;35;SE;3;95%
Jamestown;Flurries;31;WNW;14;96%
Massena;Showers;36;ENE;16;96%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;39;NW;6;92%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;9;85%
New York;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;88%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;WNW;20;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;44;WNW;16;88%
Newburgh;Rain;39;NE;8;100%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;37;W;14;84%
Ogdensburg;Showers;36;ENE;8;97%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SSW;5;85%
Plattsburgh;Showers;36;E;5;92%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;38;NW;8;92%
Rochester;Showers;39;SSW;5;85%
Rome;Showers;33;ENE;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;33;NE;10;95%
Shirley;Cloudy;49;SSW;10;92%
Syracuse;Showers;34;E;7;100%
Watertown;Showers;39;E;10;88%
Wellsville;Flurries;31;W;13;100%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;5;89%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;14;91%
_____
