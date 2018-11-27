NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;40;NNW;9;80%

Binghamton;Snow;32;W;6;100%

Buffalo;Showers;37;WNW;11;85%

Central Park;Cloudy;42;WNW;10;88%

Dansville;Cloudy;38;SSE;6;82%

Dunkirk;Snow;36;W;16;86%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;47;W;12;92%

Fort Drum;Showers;36;E;7;100%

Fulton;Showers;37;SE;7;85%

Glens Falls;Showers;34;N;8;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;11;100%

Ithaca;Flurries;35;SE;3;95%

Jamestown;Flurries;31;WNW;14;96%

Massena;Showers;36;ENE;16;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;39;NW;6;92%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;9;85%

New York;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;88%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;WNW;20;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;44;WNW;16;88%

Newburgh;Rain;39;NE;8;100%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;37;W;14;84%

Ogdensburg;Showers;36;ENE;8;97%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SSW;5;85%

Plattsburgh;Showers;36;E;5;92%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;38;NW;8;92%

Rochester;Showers;39;SSW;5;85%

Rome;Showers;33;ENE;6;100%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;33;NE;10;95%

Shirley;Cloudy;49;SSW;10;92%

Syracuse;Showers;34;E;7;100%

Watertown;Showers;39;E;10;88%

Wellsville;Flurries;31;W;13;100%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;5;89%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;14;91%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather