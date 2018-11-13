NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;38;SE;4;83%
Binghamton;Snow;32;SSE;6;95%
Buffalo;Cloudy;37;NNE;5;87%
Central Park;Showers;46;NNE;6;92%
Dansville;Showers;37;Calm;0;85%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;ENE;4;87%
East Hampton;Rain;50;E;5;95%
Elmira;Snow;34;NE;3;92%
Farmingdale;Showers;45;NE;5;100%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;ESE;6;97%
Fulton;Showers;41;SW;5;64%
Glens Falls;Showers;36;SSW;10;89%
Islip;Showers;50;NE;7;93%
Ithaca;Snow;34;Calm;0;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;34;S;3;85%
Massena;Cloudy;37;SSE;5;95%
Montauk;Showers;51;N;5;96%
Montgomery;Rain;38;N;5;92%
Monticello;Ice;34;ENE;4;94%
New York;Showers;46;ESE;6;92%
New York Jfk;Showers;46;NE;9;100%
New York Lga;Showers;47;NE;10;89%
Newburgh;Showers;37;N;5;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;35;N;5;91%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;N;3;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;S;7;85%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;SW;5;89%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;38;NNE;2;93%
Rochester;Showers;37;SW;6;88%
Rome;Showers;40;SSE;9;75%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;N;4;95%
Shirley;Rain;49;N;3;93%
Syracuse;Cloudy;40;S;7;76%
Watertown;Showers;38;Calm;0;85%
Wellsville;Snow;34;N;3;95%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;51;ESE;6;92%
White Plains;Showers;43;ENE;5;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather