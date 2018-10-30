NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;8;81%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;8;88%
Buffalo;Sunny;35;W;5;81%
Central Park;Sunny;43;W;9;76%
Dansville;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;34;SW;5;88%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;44;NW;6;78%
Elmira;Sunny;30;Calm;0;88%
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;43;WNW;9;65%
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;30;W;3;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;3;75%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;3;75%
Islip;Mostly sunny;43;W;10;76%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;12;89%
Jamestown;Clear;29;WSW;7;99%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;33;W;7;91%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;46;NNW;9;76%
Montgomery;Sunny;35;S;3;88%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;35;W;8;87%
New York;Sunny;43;W;9;76%
New York Jfk;Sunny;44;W;14;73%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;46;W;10;60%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;39;W;12;86%
Niagara Falls;Sunny;37;W;5;77%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;33;WSW;3;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;34;SW;7;85%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;75%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%
Rochester;Clear;34;W;6;96%
Rome;Cloudy;35;NW;6;95%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;29;N;3;100%
Shirley;Sunny;39;W;6;85%
Syracuse;Cloudy;36;W;6;89%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;7;88%
Wellsville;Clear;33;WNW;10;88%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;33;Calm;0;88%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;39;W;8;82%
_____
