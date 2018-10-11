NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;68;S;7;97%
Binghamton;Showers;67;S;9;93%
Buffalo;Cloudy;72;SSW;11;80%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;88%
Dansville;Cloudy;69;SSE;5;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;83%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;6;97%
Elmira;Showers;70;Calm;0;83%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;9;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;100%
Fulton;Showers;71;N;5;72%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;8;98%
Ithaca;Showers;68;SSE;10;89%
Jamestown;Cloudy;69;S;12;85%
Massena;Cloudy;53;ENE;12;96%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;6;99%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;95%
Monticello;Showers;66;NNE;6;91%
New York;Mostly cloudy;73;W;6;89%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;99%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;87%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;69;SSW;11;87%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;6;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;71;S;6;88%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;54;ENE;5;93%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;SSE;4;88%
Rochester;Showers;69;S;9;88%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;7;89%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;57;Calm;1;99%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;92%
Syracuse;Rain;73;S;8;76%
Watertown;Cloudy;72;SSE;9;73%
Wellsville;Showers;70;S;9;93%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;5;93%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;96%
_____
