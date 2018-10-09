NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;64;S;6;91%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;66;S;8;95%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;71;SSW;9;81%
Central Park;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Dansville;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;7;90%
Dunkirk;Sunny;71;SSW;12;83%
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;63;N;2;97%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;3;96%
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;71;SW;13;100%
Fulton;Sunny;70;S;7;80%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;2;85%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;9;89%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;65;S;8;96%
Massena;Mostly sunny;52;N;3;99%
Montauk;Sunny;65;N;4;96%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;1;95%
Monticello;Fog;62;NE;2;95%
New York;Cloudy;68;N;2;92%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;S;5;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;69;S;1;87%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;1;98%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;70;SSW;7;89%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;67;SSW;6;93%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;71;SSW;7;89%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;SSE;9;95%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;95%
Rochester;Sunny;73;SE;10;79%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;E;8;94%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;96%
Shirley;Partly sunny;63;S;1;95%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;71;S;10;83%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;71;N;7;83%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;87%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Showers;65;Calm;0;96%
_____
