NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;64;S;6;91%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;66;S;8;95%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;71;SSW;9;81%

Central Park;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;7;90%

Dunkirk;Sunny;71;SSW;12;83%

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;63;N;2;97%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;3;96%

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;71;SW;13;100%

Fulton;Sunny;70;S;7;80%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;2;85%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;9;89%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;65;S;8;96%

Massena;Mostly sunny;52;N;3;99%

Montauk;Sunny;65;N;4;96%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;1;95%

Monticello;Fog;62;NE;2;95%

New York;Cloudy;68;N;2;92%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;S;5;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;69;S;1;87%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;1;98%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;70;SSW;7;89%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;67;SSW;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;71;SSW;7;89%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;SSE;9;95%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;95%

Rochester;Sunny;73;SE;10;79%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;E;8;94%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;96%

Shirley;Partly sunny;63;S;1;95%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;71;S;10;83%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;71;N;7;83%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;87%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Showers;65;Calm;0;96%

