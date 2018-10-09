NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;8;89%
Binghamton;Cloudy;65;S;10;93%
Buffalo;Clear;73;SSW;6;82%
Central Park;Cloudy;66;N;3;94%
Dansville;Clear;73;SE;7;78%
Dunkirk;Clear;73;SSW;11;82%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;5;93%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;9;76%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;5;98%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;66;S;13;100%
Fulton;Clear;67;SE;5;84%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;96%
Islip;Cloudy;65;ESE;6;95%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;S;12;89%
Jamestown;Clear;69;S;10;92%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Fog;59;ESE;3;100%
New York;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;E;7;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;66;E;5;93%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;3;97%
Niagara Falls;Clear;67;S;4;82%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;1;95%
Penn (Yan);Clear;72;SSW;12;83%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;13;92%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;92%
Rochester;Clear;73;E;6;81%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;E;8;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;SW;10;96%
Shirley;Cloudy;66;SE;2;92%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;71;S;8;85%
Watertown;Mostly clear;70;S;10;93%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;73;S;10;87%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;65;N;5;86%
White Plains;Fog;62;ESE;6;100%
