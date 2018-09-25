NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;53;SE;7;74%

Binghamton;Cloudy;53;SE;21;82%

Buffalo;Showers;62;SSE;11;81%

Central Park;Cloudy;61;ENE;10;70%

Dansville;Showers;59;SE;14;83%

Dunkirk;Showers;63;SSE;12;83%

East Hampton;Cloudy;57;ENE;11;76%

Elmira;Showers;61;SSE;4;76%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;59;ENE;10;75%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;53;S;9;80%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;9;75%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;51;S;4;79%

Islip;Cloudy;61;ENE;14;74%

Ithaca;Showers;56;SE;12;86%

Jamestown;Showers;56;SSE;11;95%

Massena;Clear;49;E;6;85%

Montauk;Cloudy;59;E;11;75%

Montgomery;Cloudy;56;ENE;8;79%

Monticello;Cloudy;51;E;12;86%

New York;Cloudy;61;NE;13;75%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;60;NE;14;80%

New York Lga;Cloudy;62;ENE;17;70%

Newburgh;Cloudy;56;E;11;79%

Niagara Falls;Showers;64;SSE;12;77%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;1;86%

Penn (Yan);Showers;60;SSE;8;75%

Plattsburgh;Clear;53;S;14;71%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;55;E;7;75%

Rochester;Cloudy;63;SE;11;69%

Rome;Cloudy;53;ESE;11;82%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;1;97%

Shirley;Cloudy;59;N;7;75%

Syracuse;Cloudy;55;E;13;88%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;5;74%

Wellsville;Showers;58;SSE;12;91%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;60;E;11;73%

White Plains;Cloudy;55;E;13;80%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather