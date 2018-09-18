NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;71;S;6;89%

Binghamton;Showers;66;SE;7;95%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;85%

Central Park;Cloudy;75;SSE;2;81%

Dansville;Showers;69;Calm;0;92%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;2;94%

East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SW;4;94%

Elmira;Showers;69;N;6;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;74;S;9;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;7;82%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;75%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;7;86%

Islip;Cloudy;72;S;7;98%

Ithaca;Rain;67;ESE;6;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;7;81%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;5;96%

Montgomery;Showers;71;NNE;3;96%

Monticello;Rain;66;ESE;6;100%

New York;Cloudy;75;SSW;6;81%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;75;SSE;13;90%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;S;14;76%

Newburgh;Showers;72;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;5;90%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;88%

Penn (Yan);Showers;68;Calm;0;96%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;78%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;72;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;80%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;78%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%

Shirley;Showers;74;S;6;84%

Syracuse;Showers;72;SE;8;83%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;81%

Wellsville;Showers;66;ESE;6;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;73;SSE;7;90%

White Plains;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;93%

