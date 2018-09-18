NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;71;S;6;89%
Binghamton;Showers;66;SE;7;95%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;85%
Central Park;Cloudy;75;SSE;2;81%
Dansville;Showers;69;Calm;0;92%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;2;94%
East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SW;4;94%
Elmira;Showers;69;N;6;92%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;74;S;9;87%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;7;82%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;75%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;7;86%
Islip;Cloudy;72;S;7;98%
Ithaca;Rain;67;ESE;6;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%
Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;7;81%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;5;96%
Montgomery;Showers;71;NNE;3;96%
Monticello;Rain;66;ESE;6;100%
New York;Cloudy;75;SSW;6;81%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;75;SSE;13;90%
New York Lga;Cloudy;77;S;14;76%
Newburgh;Showers;72;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;5;90%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;88%
Penn (Yan);Showers;68;Calm;0;96%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;78%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;72;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;80%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;78%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%
Shirley;Showers;74;S;6;84%
Syracuse;Showers;72;SE;8;83%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;81%
Wellsville;Showers;66;ESE;6;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;73;SSE;7;90%
White Plains;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather