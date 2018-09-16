NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;1;59%
Binghamton;Sunny;80;SSE;6;53%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;82;ESE;7;56%
Central Park;Sunny;78;S;6;66%
Dansville;Partly sunny;84;SE;7;52%
Dunkirk;Sunny;80;N;8;67%
East Hampton;Sunny;73;SSW;6;72%
Elmira;Sunny;83;SSE;8;48%
Farmingdale;Sunny;77;SSW;7;66%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;82;SW;5;58%
Fulton;Sunny;86;S;3;49%
Glens Falls;Sunny;84;SSE;6;62%
Islip;Sunny;73;S;7;83%
Ithaca;Partly sunny;85;S;6;54%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;79;ESE;10;55%
Massena;Sunny;85;NE;7;58%
Montauk;Sunny;75;N;5;73%
Montgomery;Sunny;85;SE;3;52%
Monticello;Sunny;76;ESE;5;58%
New York;Sunny;78;S;6;66%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;76;S;8;73%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;80;S;9;57%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;83;ESE;4;58%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;79;NNE;7;69%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;86;Calm;0;56%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;81;ESE;5;60%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;81;ESE;5;57%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;85;W;5;52%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;86;SE;9;52%
Rome;Sunny;87;Calm;0;50%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;77;E;5;70%
Shirley;Sunny;76;S;7;66%
Syracuse;Sunny;86;NE;3;62%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;84;W;7;54%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;8;59%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;74;SW;8;69%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;6;57%
