NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;75;N;3;68%

Binghamton;Showers;66;S;5;89%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;58%

Central Park;Cloudy;76;N;3;87%

Dansville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;74;ENE;5;59%

East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;95%

Elmira;Partly sunny;76;E;7;66%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;78;SSE;8;86%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;72;NE;3;76%

Fulton;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;61%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;ESE;6;86%

Islip;Cloudy;78;ENE;3;79%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;80%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;ENE;6;75%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;3;59%

Montauk;Cloudy;76;N;5;90%

Montgomery;Cloudy;73;ENE;5;84%

Monticello;Cloudy;72;NE;2;75%

New York;Cloudy;76;NNE;5;87%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;78;SE;5;92%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;NE;8;87%

Newburgh;Cloudy;72;NE;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;58%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;77;N;5;57%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;72;Calm;0;75%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;6;61%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;83%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;9;75%

Rome;Sunny;76;N;3;63%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;N;3;78%

Shirley;Cloudy;76;SE;5;87%

Syracuse;Cloudy;73;N;6;77%

Watertown;Cloudy;73;N;6;63%

Wellsville;Cloudy;72;E;7;78%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;74;ESE;5;93%

White Plains;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%

