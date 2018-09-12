NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;75;N;3;68%
Binghamton;Showers;66;S;5;89%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;58%
Central Park;Cloudy;76;N;3;87%
Dansville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;74;ENE;5;59%
East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;95%
Elmira;Partly sunny;76;E;7;66%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;78;SSE;8;86%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;72;NE;3;76%
Fulton;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;61%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;ESE;6;86%
Islip;Cloudy;78;ENE;3;79%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;80%
Jamestown;Cloudy;70;ENE;6;75%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;3;59%
Montauk;Cloudy;76;N;5;90%
Montgomery;Cloudy;73;ENE;5;84%
Monticello;Cloudy;72;NE;2;75%
New York;Cloudy;76;NNE;5;87%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;78;SE;5;92%
New York Lga;Cloudy;77;NE;8;87%
Newburgh;Cloudy;72;NE;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;58%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;77;N;5;57%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;72;Calm;0;75%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;6;61%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;83%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;9;75%
Rome;Sunny;76;N;3;63%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;N;3;78%
Shirley;Cloudy;76;SE;5;87%
Syracuse;Cloudy;73;N;6;77%
Watertown;Cloudy;73;N;6;63%
Wellsville;Cloudy;72;E;7;78%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;74;ESE;5;93%
White Plains;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%
