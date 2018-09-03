NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;71;S;5;91%

Binghamton;Clear;71;SSW;5;89%

Buffalo;Clear;75;SSW;6;83%

Central Park;Cloudy;76;Calm;8;87%

Dansville;Clear;73;SE;8;87%

Dunkirk;Clear;74;SSW;7;86%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;72;N;2;94%

Elmira;Clear;69;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;74;SW;6;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;76;SW;8;100%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;73;S;8;84%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;93%

Islip;Partly cloudy;73;SW;6;99%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;6;90%

Jamestown;Clear;71;SSW;6;89%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;7;87%

Montauk;Clear;73;N;3;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;70;WSW;3;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;2;100%

New York;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;75;SW;8;96%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;SW;8;81%

Newburgh;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;75;SSW;7;82%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;72;N;4;92%

Penn (Yan);Clear;75;SSW;10;81%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;93%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;76;SW;8;90%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;69;SW;3;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;5;89%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Watertown;Clear;75;S;6;87%

Wellsville;Clear;73;SW;7;90%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SW;5;90%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

_____

