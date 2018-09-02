NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;4;97%
Binghamton;Cloudy;67;S;9;93%
Buffalo;Sunny;72;SSW;10;89%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;5;87%
Dunkirk;Sunny;72;SSW;12;88%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;95%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Sunny;65;NNE;3;93%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;70;SSE;10;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;81%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;S;5;93%
Islip;Sunny;68;N;2;85%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;9;88%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;9;93%
Massena;Sunny;70;SSW;5;89%
Montauk;Sunny;65;Calm;0;100%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Partly sunny;64;N;1;92%
New York;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;66;NE;3;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;10;87%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;S;5;91%
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;71;SSW;8;87%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;62;SSW;3;93%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;9;84%
Rome;Showers;70;E;9;89%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;7;96%
Shirley;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;93%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;S;12;93%
Watertown;Cloudy;73;N;7;84%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;91%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;90%
White Plains;Sunny;62;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather