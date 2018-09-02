NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;4;97%

Binghamton;Cloudy;67;S;9;93%

Buffalo;Sunny;72;SSW;10;89%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;5;87%

Dunkirk;Sunny;72;SSW;12;88%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Sunny;65;NNE;3;93%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;70;SSE;10;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;81%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;S;5;93%

Islip;Sunny;68;N;2;85%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;9;88%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;9;93%

Massena;Sunny;70;SSW;5;89%

Montauk;Sunny;65;Calm;0;100%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly sunny;64;N;1;92%

New York;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;66;NE;3;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;10;87%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;S;5;91%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;71;SSW;8;87%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;62;SSW;3;93%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;9;84%

Rome;Showers;70;E;9;89%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;7;96%

Shirley;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;S;12;93%

Watertown;Cloudy;73;N;7;84%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;91%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;90%

White Plains;Sunny;62;Calm;0;96%

