NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;68%
Binghamton;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;83%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;8;60%
Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%
Dansville;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;9;62%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;79;NNE;6;72%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;5;72%
Elmira;Cloudy;74;SSW;7;76%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;9;65%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;80;S;10;68%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;79;S;12;61%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;70%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;9;76%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;12;81%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;80;S;5;61%
Massena;Partly sunny;81;SW;8;62%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;78%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;6;70%
Monticello;Cloudy;70;SE;8;75%
New York;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;9;78%
New York Lga;Cloudy;76;SE;12;59%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;7;73%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;80;SSW;8;63%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;70%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;77;S;10;68%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;76;SE;14;68%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;65%
Rochester;Partly sunny;85;S;10;54%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;66%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;9;75%
Shirley;Cloudy;71;SE;5;70%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;S;14;76%
Watertown;Sunny;80;WSW;5;68%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;76;S;8;74%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;70;E;6;70%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;7;73%
_____
