NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;68%

Binghamton;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;83%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;8;60%

Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;9;62%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;79;NNE;6;72%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;5;72%

Elmira;Cloudy;74;SSW;7;76%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;9;65%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;80;S;10;68%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;79;S;12;61%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;70%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;9;76%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;12;81%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;80;S;5;61%

Massena;Partly sunny;81;SW;8;62%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;78%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;6;70%

Monticello;Cloudy;70;SE;8;75%

New York;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;9;78%

New York Lga;Cloudy;76;SE;12;59%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;7;73%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;80;SSW;8;63%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;70%

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;77;S;10;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;76;SE;14;68%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;65%

Rochester;Partly sunny;85;S;10;54%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;66%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;9;75%

Shirley;Cloudy;71;SE;5;70%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;S;14;76%

Watertown;Sunny;80;WSW;5;68%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;76;S;8;74%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;70;E;6;70%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;7;73%

