NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;71;WNW;4;94%

Binghamton;Cloudy;67;NW;5;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;66;NNW;9;80%

Central Park;Sunny;80;N;5;78%

Dansville;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;66;N;6;84%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;75;WSW;6;94%

Elmira;Cloudy;70;NW;6;93%

Farmingdale;Sunny;78;SW;3;86%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;61;N;10;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;69;N;8;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;SSW;5;100%

Islip;Mostly sunny;77;SW;7;91%

Ithaca;Cloudy;66;NW;14;100%

Jamestown;Cloudy;62;N;8;96%

Massena;Cloudy;59;NNW;9;89%

Montauk;Sunny;77;WSW;5;96%

Montgomery;Sunny;74;W;3;81%

Monticello;Partly sunny;70;WNW;5;94%

New York;Sunny;80;N;5;78%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;10;97%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;82;WNW;8;69%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;72;W;6;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;64;N;11;81%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;N;9;86%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;69;WNW;8;82%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;62;NNE;16;89%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;67;WNW;7;90%

Rome;Cloudy;68;NW;8;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;60;N;3;100%

Shirley;Sunny;78;SW;6;90%

Syracuse;Cloudy;67;W;8;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;63;NNE;8;90%

Wellsville;Cloudy;64;NW;12;100%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;76;SW;7;90%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;76;W;5;90%

_____

