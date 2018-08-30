NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;71;WNW;4;94%
Binghamton;Cloudy;67;NW;5;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;66;NNW;9;80%
Central Park;Sunny;80;N;5;78%
Dansville;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;66;N;6;84%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;75;WSW;6;94%
Elmira;Cloudy;70;NW;6;93%
Farmingdale;Sunny;78;SW;3;86%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;61;N;10;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;69;N;8;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;SSW;5;100%
Islip;Mostly sunny;77;SW;7;91%
Ithaca;Cloudy;66;NW;14;100%
Jamestown;Cloudy;62;N;8;96%
Massena;Cloudy;59;NNW;9;89%
Montauk;Sunny;77;WSW;5;96%
Montgomery;Sunny;74;W;3;81%
Monticello;Partly sunny;70;WNW;5;94%
New York;Sunny;80;N;5;78%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;10;97%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;82;WNW;8;69%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;72;W;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;64;N;11;81%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;N;9;86%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;69;WNW;8;82%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;62;NNE;16;89%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;72;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Cloudy;67;WNW;7;90%
Rome;Cloudy;68;NW;8;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;60;N;3;100%
Shirley;Sunny;78;SW;6;90%
Syracuse;Cloudy;67;W;8;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;63;NNE;8;90%
Wellsville;Cloudy;64;NW;12;100%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;76;SW;7;90%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;76;W;5;90%
_____
