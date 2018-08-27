NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;67;NNW;2;100%

Binghamton;Cloudy;67;SW;3;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;4;92%

Central Park;Clear;76;N;3;76%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;68;SE;5;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;2;93%

East Hampton;Clear;72;SSW;7;92%

Elmira;Fog;64;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;73;SW;6;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;3;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;87%

Glens Falls;Fog;64;SW;3;100%

Islip;Partly cloudy;71;SW;7;96%

Ithaca;Fog;63;E;3;96%

Jamestown;Fog;70;SSW;5;100%

Massena;Clear;66;SW;5;100%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;3;96%

Montgomery;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;96%

New York;Clear;76;N;3;76%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;73;SSW;7;96%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;79;WSW;7;66%

Newburgh;Clear;72;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;71;SSW;3;97%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Penn (Yan);Clear;69;SSW;7;92%

Plattsburgh;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;96%

Rome;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;63;SW;6;100%

Shirley;Clear;74;WSW;7;96%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Fog;68;Calm;0;96%

Wellsville;Cloudy;72;W;7;93%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;73;W;5;87%

White Plains;Clear;72;W;5;83%

