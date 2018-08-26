NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;61;S;5;96%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;62;S;5;80%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;71;SSW;12;76%

Central Park;Clear;70;WSW;3;67%

Dansville;Clear;68;ESE;7;72%

Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;13;76%

East Hampton;Clear;52;SSW;2;95%

Elmira;Clear;62;N;3;86%

Farmingdale;Clear;62;Calm;0;86%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SSE;8;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;63%

Glens Falls;Clear;58;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Partly cloudy;63;N;3;75%

Ithaca;Showers;63;ESE;7;90%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;10;83%

Massena;Showers;67;S;7;86%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;58;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Fog;60;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;57;N;2;100%

New York;Clear;70;WSW;3;67%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;7;84%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;73;SSW;6;58%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;64;N;2;87%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;79%

Ogdensburg;Clear;66;SSE;6;86%

Penn (Yan);Clear;68;SSW;9;72%

Plattsburgh;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;60;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;71;SW;9;68%

Rome;Partly cloudy;66;E;8;74%

Saranac Lake;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;57;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;70%

Watertown;Cloudy;67;SSE;10;78%

Wellsville;Clear;65;N;3;80%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Clear;62;Calm;0;89%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather