NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;61;S;5;96%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;62;S;5;80%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;71;SSW;12;76%
Central Park;Clear;70;WSW;3;67%
Dansville;Clear;68;ESE;7;72%
Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;13;76%
East Hampton;Clear;52;SSW;2;95%
Elmira;Clear;62;N;3;86%
Farmingdale;Clear;62;Calm;0;86%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SSE;8;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;63%
Glens Falls;Clear;58;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Partly cloudy;63;N;3;75%
Ithaca;Showers;63;ESE;7;90%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;10;83%
Massena;Showers;67;S;7;86%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;58;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Fog;60;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;57;N;2;100%
New York;Clear;70;WSW;3;67%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;7;84%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;73;SSW;6;58%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;64;N;2;87%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;79%
Ogdensburg;Clear;66;SSE;6;86%
Penn (Yan);Clear;68;SSW;9;72%
Plattsburgh;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;60;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;71;SW;9;68%
Rome;Partly cloudy;66;E;8;74%
Saranac Lake;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Clear;57;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;70%
Watertown;Cloudy;67;SSE;10;78%
Wellsville;Clear;65;N;3;80%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Clear;62;Calm;0;89%
