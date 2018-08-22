NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;68;SSE;9;90%

Binghamton;Cloudy;67;S;9;93%

Buffalo;Cloudy;70;WNW;13;87%

Central Park;Showers;73;N;5;93%

Dansville;Clear;68;N;5;93%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;68;W;12;92%

East Hampton;Cloudy;69;WSW;8;91%

Elmira;Cloudy;72;WSW;5;83%

Farmingdale;Showers;72;SSE;9;96%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;16;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;72;S;10;81%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;S;7;90%

Islip;Thunderstorms;73;ESE;12;91%

Ithaca;Cloudy;70;S;13;89%

Jamestown;Cloudy;64;WNW;16;93%

Massena;Cloudy;75;S;13;73%

Montauk;Cloudy;70;ESE;5;93%

Montgomery;Rain;68;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Showers;66;SE;9;92%

New York;Showers;73;N;5;93%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;73;SE;14;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;74;SSE;10;90%

Newburgh;Rain;68;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;69;SSE;15;83%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;71;S;14;86%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SSW;9;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;SSE;10;70%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;68;NNW;3;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;71;SSW;13;89%

Rome;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;89%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;S;13;84%

Shirley;Showers;71;SE;6;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;74;S;13;84%

Watertown;Showers;72;S;12;87%

Wellsville;Cloudy;68;W;10;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;71;ESE;8;86%

White Plains;Rain;70;ESE;9;93%

