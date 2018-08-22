NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;68;SSE;9;90%
Binghamton;Cloudy;67;S;9;93%
Buffalo;Cloudy;70;WNW;13;87%
Central Park;Showers;73;N;5;93%
Dansville;Clear;68;N;5;93%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;68;W;12;92%
East Hampton;Cloudy;69;WSW;8;91%
Elmira;Cloudy;72;WSW;5;83%
Farmingdale;Showers;72;SSE;9;96%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;16;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;72;S;10;81%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;S;7;90%
Islip;Thunderstorms;73;ESE;12;91%
Ithaca;Cloudy;70;S;13;89%
Jamestown;Cloudy;64;WNW;16;93%
Massena;Cloudy;75;S;13;73%
Montauk;Cloudy;70;ESE;5;93%
Montgomery;Rain;68;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Showers;66;SE;9;92%
New York;Showers;73;N;5;93%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;73;SE;14;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;74;SSE;10;90%
Newburgh;Rain;68;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;69;SSE;15;83%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;71;S;14;86%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SSW;9;89%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;SSE;10;70%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;68;NNW;3;93%
Rochester;Cloudy;71;SSW;13;89%
Rome;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;89%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;S;13;84%
Shirley;Showers;71;SE;6;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;74;S;13;84%
Watertown;Showers;72;S;12;87%
Wellsville;Cloudy;68;W;10;93%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;71;ESE;8;86%
White Plains;Rain;70;ESE;9;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather