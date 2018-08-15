NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;66;S;2;94%

Binghamton;Sunny;62;W;6;96%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;8;90%

Central Park;Partly sunny;71;N;3;83%

Dansville;Sunny;65;SE;6;90%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;88%

East Hampton;Sunny;67;W;3;96%

Elmira;Sunny;63;SW;9;93%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;92%

Fort Drum;Sunny;67;SW;6;100%

Fulton;Fog;65;Calm;0;90%

Glens Falls;Fog;66;S;5;100%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;71;NW;7;84%

Ithaca;Sunny;59;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;63;SW;8;96%

Massena;Cloudy;69;SW;6;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;93%

Montgomery;Cloudy;68;W;7;93%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;5;91%

New York;Partly sunny;71;N;3;83%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;71;W;10;89%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;73;WNW;9;75%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;66;N;6;100%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;70;WSW;7;88%

Ogdensburg;Fog;69;Calm;0;97%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;68;SSW;5;83%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;67;S;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;65;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Partly sunny;65;SW;8;100%

Rome;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;100%

Saranac Lake;Fog;64;SSW;5;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;70;W;3;100%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;67;WSW;8;100%

Watertown;Sunny;67;SSW;6;100%

Wellsville;Sunny;65;W;9;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Partly sunny;68;W;6;89%

