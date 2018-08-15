NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;66;S;2;94%
Binghamton;Sunny;62;W;6;96%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;8;90%
Central Park;Partly sunny;71;N;3;83%
Dansville;Sunny;65;SE;6;90%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;88%
East Hampton;Sunny;67;W;3;96%
Elmira;Sunny;63;SW;9;93%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;92%
Fort Drum;Sunny;67;SW;6;100%
Fulton;Fog;65;Calm;0;90%
Glens Falls;Fog;66;S;5;100%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;71;NW;7;84%
Ithaca;Sunny;59;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;63;SW;8;96%
Massena;Cloudy;69;SW;6;100%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;93%
Montgomery;Cloudy;68;W;7;93%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;5;91%
New York;Partly sunny;71;N;3;83%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;71;W;10;89%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;73;WNW;9;75%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;66;N;6;100%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;70;WSW;7;88%
Ogdensburg;Fog;69;Calm;0;97%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;68;SSW;5;83%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;67;S;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;65;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Partly sunny;65;SW;8;100%
Rome;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Fog;64;SSW;5;100%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;70;W;3;100%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;67;WSW;8;100%
Watertown;Sunny;67;SSW;6;100%
Wellsville;Sunny;65;W;9;96%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Partly sunny;68;W;6;89%
_____
