NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;65;E;2;83%

Binghamton;Rain;61;NE;5;96%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;64;NNE;4;74%

Central Park;Rain;73;Calm;0;97%

Dansville;Rain;62;S;7;89%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;65;NNE;2;82%

East Hampton;Rain;69;SSE;3;100%

Elmira;Rain;63;Calm;0;90%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;79%

Fort Drum;Sunny;59;SSE;3;100%

Fulton;Sunny;55;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;NNE;3;83%

Islip;Cloudy;75;SE;7;86%

Ithaca;Cloudy;63;ENE;3;90%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;89%

Massena;Sunny;55;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Thunderstorms;73;ENE;3;97%

Montgomery;Showers;68;N;3;89%

Monticello;Showers;65;ENE;4;96%

New York;Rain;73;Calm;0;97%

New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;76;ESE;6;87%

New York Lga;Showers;77;E;7;79%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;98%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;65;NNE;3;69%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;Calm;0;84%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;53;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;69;N;3;87%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;88%

Rome;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;73;SSE;8;99%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;60;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Sunny;50;ESE;3;100%

Wellsville;Cloudy;62;N;6;97%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;69;E;5;89%

White Plains;Thunderstorms;72;E;9;96%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather