NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;65;E;2;83%
Binghamton;Rain;61;NE;5;96%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;64;NNE;4;74%
Central Park;Rain;73;Calm;0;97%
Dansville;Rain;62;S;7;89%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;65;NNE;2;82%
East Hampton;Rain;69;SSE;3;100%
Elmira;Rain;63;Calm;0;90%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;79%
Fort Drum;Sunny;59;SSE;3;100%
Fulton;Sunny;55;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;NNE;3;83%
Islip;Cloudy;75;SE;7;86%
Ithaca;Cloudy;63;ENE;3;90%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;89%
Massena;Sunny;55;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Thunderstorms;73;ENE;3;97%
Montgomery;Showers;68;N;3;89%
Monticello;Showers;65;ENE;4;96%
New York;Rain;73;Calm;0;97%
New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;76;ESE;6;87%
New York Lga;Showers;77;E;7;79%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;98%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;65;NNE;3;69%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;Calm;0;84%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;53;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;69;N;3;87%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;88%
Rome;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;73;SSE;8;99%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;60;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Sunny;50;ESE;3;100%
Wellsville;Cloudy;62;N;6;97%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;69;E;5;89%
White Plains;Thunderstorms;72;E;9;96%
