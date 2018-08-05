NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;88%

Binghamton;Clear;66;W;3;93%

Buffalo;Clear;69;SSW;5;76%

Central Park;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%

Dansville;Clear;66;ESE;9;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;SW;3;80%

East Hampton;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%

Elmira;Fog;64;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;74;N;3;87%

Fort Drum;Clear;72;SW;8;90%

Fulton;Clear;68;S;3;87%

Glens Falls;Fog;65;ESE;3;100%

Islip;Mostly clear;74;N;2;92%

Ithaca;Clear;62;E;3;100%

Jamestown;Clear;64;SW;4;87%

Massena;Clear;69;SW;6;96%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;WNW;5;96%

Montgomery;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;64;NE;2;97%

New York;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;77;W;6;84%

New York Lga;Clear;79;NW;3;68%

Newburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;70;SSW;5;84%

Ogdensburg;Fog;68;SSW;3;96%

Penn (Yan);Clear;68;SW;8;87%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly clear;67;SW;7;87%

Rome;Clear;64;ESE;3;96%

Saranac Lake;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;68;SSE;3;100%

Watertown;Clear;69;S;5;86%

Wellsville;Clear;65;Calm;0;97%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Clear;71;NW;5;96%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather