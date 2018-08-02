NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;94%

Binghamton;Sunny;67;SSW;5;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;80%

Central Park;Partly sunny;76;SW;4;81%

Dansville;Sunny;67;Calm;0;90%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;69;SSW;9;84%

East Hampton;Cloudy;76;WSW;12;93%

Elmira;Sunny;68;W;3;89%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;77;WSW;9;90%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;70;WSW;9;100%

Fulton;Sunny;70;WSW;5;81%

Glens Falls;Sunny;71;S;8;100%

Islip;Cloudy;78;WSW;11;89%

Ithaca;Sunny;68;N;5;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;65;SW;10;93%

Massena;Sunny;71;SW;10;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;76;SW;10;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;70;WSW;10;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;71;NW;6;87%

New York;Partly sunny;77;SW;6;78%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;78;WSW;12;96%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;80;WSW;9;71%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;7;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;8;86%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;70;SW;7;90%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;SW;7;89%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;72;Calm;0;81%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;73;SW;6;81%

Rochester;Cloudy;70;SW;5;91%

Rome;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;SSW;8;97%

Shirley;Cloudy;77;WSW;7;100%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;69;S;3;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;72;WSW;10;90%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;67;W;7;90%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;77;SW;10;87%

White Plains;Partly sunny;74;N;5;84%

_____

