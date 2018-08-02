NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;96%

Binghamton;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;71;WSW;10;86%

Central Park;Clear;81;N;5;73%

Dansville;Clear;72;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;7;86%

East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SW;10;93%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;73;SW;5;87%

Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;12;93%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;72;SW;8;100%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;71;N;3;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;12;96%

Ithaca;Cloudy;72;SW;9;93%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;S;3;89%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;72;S;9;100%

Montauk;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;100%

Montgomery;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Thunderstorms;70;SSW;6;100%

New York;Clear;81;N;5;73%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;8;100%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;SW;14;69%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;W;5;94%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;70;WSW;9;89%

Ogdensburg;Clear;73;SSW;10;87%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;72;SSW;8;83%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;79;N;6;73%

Rochester;Cloudy;73;WSW;10;80%

Rome;Rain;72;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;SW;5;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;78;SSW;12;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;100%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;9;90%

Wellsville;Clear;69;SW;6;80%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;77;SW;8;87%

White Plains;Clear;79;N;5;78%

