NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, July 23, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;74;E;3;94%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;9;93%
Buffalo;Cloudy;71;ESE;6;84%
Central Park;Cloudy;75;N;3;96%
Dansville;Clear;73;SSE;6;75%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;6;86%
East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SE;10;94%
Elmira;Clear;72;SE;5;87%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;75;SE;15;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;74;SSE;15;100%
Fulton;Clear;73;N;5;78%
Glens Falls;Rain;71;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Cloudy;74;SE;12;99%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;70;SE;7;93%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;S;7;88%
Massena;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Montauk;Cloudy;72;N;7;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;74;E;5;93%
Monticello;Thunderstorms;69;E;7;100%
New York;Cloudy;75;N;3;96%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;75;SE;16;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;78;SE;14;86%
Newburgh;Rain;73;SE;7;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;5;83%
Ogdensburg;Clear;70;Calm;0;91%
Penn (Yan);Intermittent clouds;72;SE;8;86%
Plattsburgh;Clear;70;S;7;89%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;90%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;3;93%
Rome;Clear;72;E;12;90%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;12;78%
Shirley;Cloudy;75;SE;8;100%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;70;E;8;100%
Watertown;Clear;75;ESE;7;78%
Wellsville;Cloudy;68;SSE;5;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SE;12;90%
White Plains;Rain;74;SE;13;96%
