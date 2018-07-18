NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;N;4;82%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;60;N;9;83%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;7;74%

Central Park;Sunny;67;WNW;6;75%

Dansville;Partly sunny;56;SE;3;89%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;63;SE;6;79%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;5;89%

Elmira;Sunny;60;WSW;3;92%

Farmingdale;Sunny;70;NNW;7;78%

Fort Drum;Sunny;56;N;6;100%

Fulton;Partly sunny;63;NNE;9;67%

Glens Falls;Sunny;64;NE;7;74%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;7;87%

Ithaca;Cloudy;63;NW;5;82%

Jamestown;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%

Massena;Sunny;61;NNW;8;64%

Montauk;Showers;69;WNW;5;100%

Montgomery;Sunny;60;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;61;NNW;5;81%

New York;Sunny;67;WNW;6;75%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;71;NNW;12;70%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;72;NW;7;61%

Newburgh;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;63;NNE;8;82%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;58;N;6;81%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;64;N;3;77%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;61;NW;7;64%

Poughkeepsie;Partly Sunny w/ showers;64;NNW;6;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;13;72%

Rome;Sunny;62;NNW;6;74%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;49;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Sunny;68;NNW;7;96%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;61;NNW;6;83%

Watertown;Sunny;59;NE;6;83%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;55;WNW;7;92%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;69;NNW;7;86%

White Plains;Partly sunny;66;NW;13;83%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather