NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;N;4;82%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;60;N;9;83%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;7;74%
Central Park;Sunny;67;WNW;6;75%
Dansville;Partly sunny;56;SE;3;89%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;63;SE;6;79%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;5;89%
Elmira;Sunny;60;WSW;3;92%
Farmingdale;Sunny;70;NNW;7;78%
Fort Drum;Sunny;56;N;6;100%
Fulton;Partly sunny;63;NNE;9;67%
Glens Falls;Sunny;64;NE;7;74%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;7;87%
Ithaca;Cloudy;63;NW;5;82%
Jamestown;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%
Massena;Sunny;61;NNW;8;64%
Montauk;Showers;69;WNW;5;100%
Montgomery;Sunny;60;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;61;NNW;5;81%
New York;Sunny;67;WNW;6;75%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;71;NNW;12;70%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;72;NW;7;61%
Newburgh;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;63;NNE;8;82%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;58;N;6;81%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;64;N;3;77%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;61;NW;7;64%
Poughkeepsie;Partly Sunny w/ showers;64;NNW;6;93%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;13;72%
Rome;Sunny;62;NNW;6;74%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;49;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Sunny;68;NNW;7;96%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;61;NNW;6;83%
Watertown;Sunny;59;NE;6;83%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;55;WNW;7;92%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;69;NNW;7;86%
White Plains;Partly sunny;66;NW;13;83%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather