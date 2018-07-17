NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;73;S;2;94%
Binghamton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;7;98%
Central Park;Sunny;77;N;5;87%
Dansville;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;WSW;6;98%
East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SW;10;94%
Elmira;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;74;SSW;7;93%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;71;SSE;8;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;71;S;5;86%
Glens Falls;Showers;70;S;3;96%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;74;SSW;10;95%
Ithaca;Showers;69;S;7;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Massena;Partly sunny;71;SW;9;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;100%
Montgomery;Sunny;73;SSW;5;90%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;71;E;4;89%
New York;Sunny;77;N;5;87%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;S;10;100%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;79;SSW;12;78%
Newburgh;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;72;NW;7;90%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;70;SSW;5;95%
Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;71;SSW;6;89%
Plattsburgh;Showers;70;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;72;Calm;0;90%
Rochester;Cloudy;72;SW;7;96%
Rome;Showers;69;SE;3;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;7;93%
Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSW;10;97%
Syracuse;Thunderstorms;71;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;96%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SW;7;87%
White Plains;Sunny;73;SSE;3;90%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather