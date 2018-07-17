NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;73;S;2;94%

Binghamton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;7;98%

Central Park;Sunny;77;N;5;87%

Dansville;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;WSW;6;98%

East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SW;10;94%

Elmira;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;74;SSW;7;93%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;71;SSE;8;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;71;S;5;86%

Glens Falls;Showers;70;S;3;96%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;74;SSW;10;95%

Ithaca;Showers;69;S;7;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Massena;Partly sunny;71;SW;9;100%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;100%

Montgomery;Sunny;73;SSW;5;90%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;71;E;4;89%

New York;Sunny;77;N;5;87%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;S;10;100%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;79;SSW;12;78%

Newburgh;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;72;NW;7;90%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;70;SSW;5;95%

Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;71;SSW;6;89%

Plattsburgh;Showers;70;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;72;Calm;0;90%

Rochester;Cloudy;72;SW;7;96%

Rome;Showers;69;SE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;7;93%

Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSW;10;97%

Syracuse;Thunderstorms;71;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;96%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;96%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SW;7;87%

White Plains;Sunny;73;SSE;3;90%

_____

