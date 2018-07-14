NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;70;S;6;73%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;8;72%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;6;72%

Central Park;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;9;63%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;74;SSW;8;71%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;69;S;3;87%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;83%

Farmingdale;Sunny;69;SW;6;78%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;7;62%

Fulton;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;63%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;65;ESE;3;86%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;5;72%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;72;S;6;65%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;90%

Massena;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;87%

Montgomery;Sunny;68;SW;6;78%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;68;SW;2;74%

New York;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;71;WSW;7;80%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;7;51%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;73%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;75;SW;6;72%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;69;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;SSW;12;63%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;S;13;76%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;69;Calm;0;72%

Rochester;Partly sunny;71;SW;6;78%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;72;E;7;68%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;WSW;6;83%

Shirley;Partly sunny;68;SSE;3;93%

Syracuse;Cloudy;75;SSW;7;65%

Watertown;Cloudy;75;SW;7;63%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;9;75%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;70;S;5;87%

White Plains;Sunny;70;Calm;0;65%

