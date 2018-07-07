NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;1;76%
Binghamton;Sunny;54;Calm;0;71%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;59;E;5;75%
Central Park;Sunny;64;N;7;51%
Dansville;Sunny;51;S;3;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;58;ESE;3;74%
East Hampton;Sunny;61;NE;8;60%
Elmira;Sunny;52;WSW;5;96%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;63;NNE;10;55%
Fort Drum;Sunny;49;S;3;100%
Fulton;Sunny;47;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Sunny;54;Calm;0;89%
Islip;Mostly sunny;66;NNE;10;57%
Ithaca;Sunny;48;SSE;5;93%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;54;ENE;3;82%
Massena;Sunny;50;SW;3;96%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;63;NNE;8;59%
Montgomery;Sunny;51;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;53;N;4;76%
New York;Sunny;64;N;7;51%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;64;NNE;13;55%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;65;NNE;9;50%
Newburgh;Sunny;59;ENE;7;71%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;61;NNE;6;76%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;97%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;57;SSW;6;89%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;SSW;5;64%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;56;E;3;77%
Rochester;Sunny;53;SW;3;96%
Rome;Sunny;49;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Sunny;61;NNE;5;62%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Sunny;45;Calm;0;96%
Wellsville;Sunny;51;Calm;0;92%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;64;NNE;13;51%
White Plains;Sunny;54;NNW;8;80%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather