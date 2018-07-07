NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;1;76%

Binghamton;Sunny;54;Calm;0;71%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;59;E;5;75%

Central Park;Sunny;64;N;7;51%

Dansville;Sunny;51;S;3;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;58;ESE;3;74%

East Hampton;Sunny;61;NE;8;60%

Elmira;Sunny;52;WSW;5;96%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;63;NNE;10;55%

Fort Drum;Sunny;49;S;3;100%

Fulton;Sunny;47;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Sunny;54;Calm;0;89%

Islip;Mostly sunny;66;NNE;10;57%

Ithaca;Sunny;48;SSE;5;93%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;54;ENE;3;82%

Massena;Sunny;50;SW;3;96%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;63;NNE;8;59%

Montgomery;Sunny;51;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;53;N;4;76%

New York;Sunny;64;N;7;51%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;64;NNE;13;55%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;65;NNE;9;50%

Newburgh;Sunny;59;ENE;7;71%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;61;NNE;6;76%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;97%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;57;SSW;6;89%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;SSW;5;64%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;56;E;3;77%

Rochester;Sunny;53;SW;3;96%

Rome;Sunny;49;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Sunny;61;NNE;5;62%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Sunny;45;Calm;0;96%

Wellsville;Sunny;51;Calm;0;92%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;64;NNE;13;51%

White Plains;Sunny;54;NNW;8;80%

