NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Monday, July 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;82;W;9;68%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy w/ showers;69;SSE;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;9;85%

Central Park;Clear;82;Calm;0;69%

Dansville;Clear;76;SSE;8;76%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;8;88%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Clear;72;NW;5;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;79;S;6;81%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;79;WSW;8;71%

Fulton;Clear;74;S;7;84%

Glens Falls;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%

Islip;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;88%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;72;SE;6;93%

Jamestown;Clear;70;S;6;96%

Massena;Clear;82;SSW;10;73%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;5;96%

Montgomery;Clear;80;SSW;3;78%

Monticello;Hazy moonlight;79;SSE;6;74%

New York;Clear;82;Calm;0;69%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;78;S;8;90%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;69%

Newburgh;Clear;84;SSE;8;69%

Niagara Falls;Hazy moonlight;78;SW;10;82%

Ogdensburg;Clear;81;SSW;6;77%

Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SSW;10;87%

Plattsburgh;Clear;83;Calm;0;64%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;82;Calm;0;62%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;13;71%

Rome;Clear;72;E;5;96%

Saranac Lake;Clear;72;SW;7;93%

Shirley;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;96%

Watertown;Clear;79;S;9;73%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;72;SW;5;93%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;72;SSE;5;90%

White Plains;Clear;79;Calm;0;68%

