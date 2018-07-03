NY Current Conditions
Updated 10:04 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;82;W;9;68%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy w/ showers;69;SSE;6;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;9;85%
Central Park;Clear;82;Calm;0;69%
Dansville;Clear;76;SSE;8;76%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;8;88%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Clear;72;NW;5;96%
Farmingdale;Clear;79;S;6;81%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;79;WSW;8;71%
Fulton;Clear;74;S;7;84%
Glens Falls;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%
Islip;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;88%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;72;SE;6;93%
Jamestown;Clear;70;S;6;96%
Massena;Clear;82;SSW;10;73%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;5;96%
Montgomery;Clear;80;SSW;3;78%
Monticello;Hazy moonlight;79;SSE;6;74%
New York;Clear;82;Calm;0;69%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;78;S;8;90%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;69%
Newburgh;Clear;84;SSE;8;69%
Niagara Falls;Hazy moonlight;78;SW;10;82%
Ogdensburg;Clear;81;SSW;6;77%
Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SSW;10;87%
Plattsburgh;Clear;83;Calm;0;64%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;82;Calm;0;62%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;13;71%
Rome;Clear;72;E;5;96%
Saranac Lake;Clear;72;SW;7;93%
Shirley;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;96%
Watertown;Clear;79;S;9;73%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;72;SW;5;93%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;72;SSE;5;90%
White Plains;Clear;79;Calm;0;68%
_____
