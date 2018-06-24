NY Current Conditions
Updated 2:06 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;76;SW;6;73%
Binghamton;Showers;69;NW;6;86%
Buffalo;Cloudy;69;NNE;8;87%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;80;N;5;68%
Dansville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;83%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;68;WSW;11;85%
East Hampton;Cloudy;68;NNE;6;91%
Elmira;Cloudy;74;NW;8;81%
Farmingdale;Sunny;75;S;12;81%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SE;3;88%
Fulton;Cloudy;68;NW;3;75%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;83%
Islip;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;74%
Ithaca;Rain;66;Calm;0;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;68;WNW;13;82%
Massena;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;75%
Montauk;Cloudy;67;SSW;6;96%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;82;N;6;59%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;8;72%
New York;Mostly cloudy;80;N;5;68%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;75;S;13;87%
New York Lga;Cloudy;79;S;15;66%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;6;61%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;9;78%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;ENE;6;66%
Penn (Yan);Showers;68;N;3;93%
Plattsburgh;Showers;67;ESE;6;78%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;82;S;6;55%
Rochester;Cloudy;65;NE;8;93%
Rome;Cloudy;72;NW;5;78%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;75%
Shirley;Cloudy;71;S;13;93%
Syracuse;Showers;69;N;5;89%
Watertown;Cloudy;68;NE;5;78%
Wellsville;Cloudy;73;W;10;75%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;70;SSW;10;83%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;68%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather