NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;69;N;5;87%

Binghamton;Cloudy;64;N;13;83%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;9;78%

Central Park;Sunny;78;W;6;81%

Dansville;Partly sunny;64;NNW;9;80%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;64;NE;9;89%

East Hampton;Sunny;73;WNW;7;92%

Elmira;Cloudy;66;N;8;83%

Farmingdale;Sunny;78;WNW;5;78%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;59;N;12;93%

Fulton;Sunny;61;NNW;8;80%

Glens Falls;Sunny;67;N;7;75%

Islip;Cloudy;75;WNW;8;92%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;7;93%

Jamestown;Fog;63;N;8;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;9;80%

Montauk;Cloudy;72;W;7;93%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;73;W;7;93%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;69;WNW;7;90%

New York;Sunny;78;W;6;81%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;78;W;9;86%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;14;71%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;65;N;8;79%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;58;N;10;74%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;63;NNW;5;83%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;12;72%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;87%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;N;10;80%

Rome;Sunny;63;NNW;9;80%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;54;N;6;89%

Shirley;Sunny;76;WNW;8;93%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;62;NW;8;96%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;7;89%

Wellsville;Cloudy;63;N;3;96%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;77;WNW;10;81%

White Plains;Partly sunny;75;WNW;9;87%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather