NY Current Conditions
Updated 7:04 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;69;N;5;87%
Binghamton;Cloudy;64;N;13;83%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;9;78%
Central Park;Sunny;78;W;6;81%
Dansville;Partly sunny;64;NNW;9;80%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;64;NE;9;89%
East Hampton;Sunny;73;WNW;7;92%
Elmira;Cloudy;66;N;8;83%
Farmingdale;Sunny;78;WNW;5;78%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;59;N;12;93%
Fulton;Sunny;61;NNW;8;80%
Glens Falls;Sunny;67;N;7;75%
Islip;Cloudy;75;WNW;8;92%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;7;93%
Jamestown;Fog;63;N;8;100%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;9;80%
Montauk;Cloudy;72;W;7;93%
Montgomery;Partly sunny;73;W;7;93%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;69;WNW;7;90%
New York;Sunny;78;W;6;81%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;78;W;9;86%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;14;71%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;94%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;65;N;8;79%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;58;N;10;74%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;63;NNW;5;83%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;12;72%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;87%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;N;10;80%
Rome;Sunny;63;NNW;9;80%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;54;N;6;89%
Shirley;Sunny;76;WNW;8;93%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;62;NW;8;96%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;7;89%
Wellsville;Cloudy;63;N;3;96%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;77;WNW;10;81%
White Plains;Partly sunny;75;WNW;9;87%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather